Iranian General Warns Continued US Presence in Region Could Bring Heavy Losses

ABNA24 - Lashing out at the US forces’ presence in the region, deputy chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces says Iran has achieved significant successes in the war, warning that US presence in region would result in heavy losses.

Major General Heidari emphasized that continued US involvement in the region would result in heavy losses, with some US forces returning home and others being killed at sea.

Back on Sep. 07, he hit back at the illegal presence of the United States at the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the issue of the Strait of Hormuz is one of the important and strategic issues in the region, which, under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and the ability of combatants and warfare equipment, has the capacity to have a broad impact on regional and global equations.



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