Senior Hamas official Calls for Arab and Intl Action Against Israeli Settlement Expansion in Al-Quds

ABNA24 - Senior Hamas official Majed Abu Qutaish has condemned settlers’ establishment of a new outpost in the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of occupied Al-Quds, as well as the demolition of homes in Beit Hanina by Israeli bulldozers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abu Qutaish described both actions as a “new escalation in Israel’s ongoing campaign against Al-Qudsand its residents,” stressing such practices would never succeed in changing the holy city’s identity.

“These actions reveal the scale of Israeli efforts to create new faits accomplis on the ground by expanding settlements, appropriating more land, and displacing Jerusalemite residents through home demolitions and stringent restrictions,” Abu Qutaish said.

The Hamas official emphasized that Israeli home demolitions and settlement expansion would fail to uproot Palestinians from their land, adding that Jerusalemites would not abandon their homes, land, and holy sites despite all Israeli measures.

He called for Arab, Islamic, and international action to curb Israeli home demolitions, settlement expansion, and displacement in Al-Quds, demanding stronger backing for local residents.



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