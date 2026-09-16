Israeli Attacks Reported Across Southern Lebanon, One Civilian Martyred in Baraachit

ABNA24 - A number of Israeli attacks were recorded in Southern Lebanon. One citizen in Baraachit town succumbed to his wounds inflicted by Israeli gunfire, according to Al-Manar reporter.

According o Lebanese reports artillery shelling with several shells targeting Hibbariyeh, as well as shelling between Arnoun and Kfar Tebnit. Israeli occupation forces also fired several bursts of gunfire in the vicinity of the landfill in the town of Shaqra.

The correspondent added that the Israeli enemy carried out a detonation in Bint Jbeil and bulldozing operations in El-Mansouri.

Movement of enemy vehicles was also observed toward Wadi es-Salouqi, located between Mais El Jabal and Shaqra. In addition, aerial violations continued, with reconnaissance drones flying for hours over several southern regions.



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