Hezbollah and Amal Leaderships Discuss Lebanon’s Political, Economic and Social Challenges

ABNA24 - The leaderships of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, represented by the Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sheikh Ali Damoush, and the Head of Amal Movement’s Executive Bureau, Dr. Mustafa Al-Foani, held a meeting during which they discussed the latest developments on the Lebanese scene light of the delicate circumstances Lebanon is undergoing and the political, national, economic, and social challenges they impose.

The two leaderships addressed a number of files and priorities, foremost among them fortifying the internal arena, safeguarding civil peace, confronting the repercussions of the current phase, accelerating reconstruction, and securing the return of residents to their villages and towns, alongside ways to address the economic, social, and living conditions.

A number of proposals and practical steps were presented to keep pace with the current stage and address the pending issues, resulting in the following statement:

First: The two leaderships affirm that national partnership and coexistence form an essential foundation for protecting Lebanon. They reject any political approach based on exclusion, dominance, or imposing facts on the ground, calling for keeping differences and disagreements within their political and constitutional frameworks to preserve the interests of Lebanese citizens and protect the state and its institutions.

Second: The two leaderships emphasize that civil peace is a red line and a shared national responsibility. They reject all forms of incitement, tension, and strife, reaffirming that resolving contentious issues must not occur through escalation, but through dialogue, mutual understanding, and recourse to institutions to prevent slipping into anything that threatens civil peace and increases the burdens on the Lebanese people.

Third: The two leaderships stress the necessity for the state to assume its full responsibilities by activating its institutions and bodies, fulfilling its duties toward citizens, working seriously to address economic, social, and living crises, and putting vital files on the track to actual resolution to enhance Lebanon’s capacity to face upcoming challenges.

Fourth: The two leaderships consider that reconstruction, compensating those affected, and securing the return of residents to their villages and towns are not deferred issues, but rather a national priority and a responsibility requiring swift completion. This should be achieved by mobilizing official and popular resources, activating the state’s role, and benefiting from all available Arab and international support to ensure people remain rooted in their land and that life returns to affected areas.

Fifth: The two leaderships call upon all political forces to deal with this phase with high national responsibility, refrain from narrow calculations and approaches that deepen division, and intensify channels of communication and coordination, as Lebanon cannot tolerate further disruption or tension and is in dire need of understanding, productive work, and concerted efforts.

The two leaderships conclude that overcoming the current phase requires a collective political will, prioritizing the national interest, moving from crisis management to addressing root causes, and paving the way toward a new phase under the banner of protecting Lebanon, rebuilding, returning residents, and elevating the state and its institutions.



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