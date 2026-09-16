Lebanese MPs Debate Resistance, Army Readiness and Government Performance

ABNA24 - MP Ali Ammar, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, stated that he had hoped the Prime Minister would not adopt a policy of turning a blind eye to the history of Israeli aggression against Lebanon—aggression that preceded the emergence of the Resistance.

Ammar emphasized that the Resistance “is here to stay, as long as any single inch of our land remains occupied.”

MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, meanwhile, challenged questions over the role of the resistance, asking, “You ask what the resistance has done? We ask, “What has the state done to arm the army and defend the land?”

He said clear answers were needed on the state’s performance and responsibilities, particularly regarding the arming of the Lebanese Army and its ability to defend Lebanese territory.

MP Al-Moussawi also said there was no objection within the Media and Communications Committee to privatization and public-private partnerships but questioned how reforms could be achieved when lawmakers’ questions to the state went unanswered.

Lebanon’s Parliament opened a general debate on the government’s performance on Tuesday, with fiscal discipline, the electricity crisis, and the framework agreement emerging as key points of contention during a session chaired by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



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