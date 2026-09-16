Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Starts Crafting New “Lady Ruqayyah” Door with Gold and Intricate Islamic Designs (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Department of Manufacturing Shrines’ Grids and Doors at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has commenced work on a new door for the sanctuary of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

The department's head, Mr. Nadhem al-Ghurabi, stated: "Our teams have begun work on manufacturing the 'Lady Ruqayyah (peace be upon her)' door. The process included taking measurements and cutting the new wooden framework—crafted from Burmese teak for its resistance to varying weather conditions—followed by precise and meticulous carving. Subsequent stages will involve mounting metal components and applying gold plating."

He added: "The project to create this sacred door—measuring 243 cm in height and 197 cm in width—aims to replace the old wooden door, which had deteriorated due to the passage of time and environmental factors. Upon completion, it will be installed in its designated location within the holy sanctuary, opposite the Imam Musa al-Kadhem (peace be upon him) door."

Al-Ghurabi explained that "the door will be constructed from copper plated with pure gold and will feature floral patterns and ornaments finished with vitreous enamel." He further noted that "poetic verses and Quranic inscriptions will be applied to the door and carved using advanced CNC machinery, following high-precision designs prepared by the department."



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