Iraq’s Holy Shrine Secretaries-General Discuss Joint Cooperation and Services for Visitors (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Sayed Mustafa Murtada Aal Diaa-Uddin, Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, participated in the periodic meeting of the secretaries-general of the holy shrines in Iraq.

The meeting that was held at the Al-Hussayn's (p) Holy Shrine, addressed avenues for joint cooperation, ways to enhance the quality of services provided to visitors, and the exchange of expertise and experiences to ensure the best possible comfort for visitors.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine is committed to fostering ongoing communication and cooperation with the other holy shrines, aiming to serve pilgrims and elevate the standard of services offered to them.



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