Trump Administration Prepares $2.8 Billion Package to Transfer 40,000 Heavy Bombs to Israel

ABNA24 - The Trump administration is preparing a $2.8-billion package to provide the Israeli regime with 40,000 2,000-pound bombs, a report says.

The package includes 20,000 MK-84s, 20,000 BLU-117s, and 20,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing a US official.

Although described as a sale, it would be financed through the US Foreign Military Financing program, under which Washington provides the funds the regime uses to purchase American weapons.

‘Trump pressing Congress to rubber-stamp package’

The proposed transfer has been informally notified to congressional committees, with the Trump administration pressing congressional officials to approve it.

Remarking on the report, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson sharply criticized the planned transfer, focusing particularly on its unprecedented scale.

“This appears to be the largest transfer of conventional explosive ordnance from the United States in modern history,” Carlson wrote on X.

Carlson compared the proposed 40,000 tons of bombs with major US bombing operations during World War II, noting that the Eighth Air Force's March 1945 raid on Berlin involved about 3,000 tons of bombs, while Operation Meetinghouse over Tokyo involved about 1,600 tons.

Carlson: Is Israel waging World War II?

He argued that the scale of the proposed transfer had no historical precedent and questioned the military justification for deploying such weapons in the region.

“Nor is there a justification,” Carlson wrote, saying the transfer was such in scale that made one think that the Israeli regime was waging “World War Two.”

Carlson also argued that the weapons' destructive power made their use in populated areas particularly consequential. He cited the MK-84's ability to collapse buildings and create deep craters, and reminded that the regime had used hundreds of such bombs in Gaza.

‘Taxpayer-funded gift to Israel’

The commentator further characterized the transfer as a taxpayer-funded gift rather than a conventional arms sale, pointing to the Foreign Military Financing mechanism.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he intended to oppose the sale, arguing likewise that the administration was sending taxpayer-funded bombs, while Israeli forces continued to wage aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

The administration has declined to comment specifically on the pending transaction.



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