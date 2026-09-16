Reports Say Saudi F-15 Fighter Jet Shot Down Over Yemen’s Marib

ABNA24 - Several media outlets reported that a Saudi F-15 fighter jet was targeted and downed in the skies over Marib.
According to the Mehr News, a Saudi F-15 fighter jet was targeted and shot down over Marib province in Yemen.
Yemen's army has so far issued no statement on the incident, and Saudi officials have also remained silent. No further details were immediately available.
The report follows repeated Yemeni announcements of air defence engagements against Saudi aircraft and the downing of Saudi drones over Yemeni airspace.
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