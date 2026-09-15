Lebanese Scholar: Islamic Unity Is a Divine Duty and Key to Overcoming Muslim World Challenges

ABNA24 - A prominent Lebanese scholar has stressed that Islamic unity is a divine duty and the only way for Muslim societies to overcome their current challenges.

On the sidelines of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, Sayyed Ali Fadlallah, member of the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST) said Muslims cannot confront global challenges through division and fragmentation.



He said the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, regarded Islamic unity as a religious obligation rather than an individual choice, emphasizing that Muslims constitute one Ummah and should hold fast to the divine bond and avoid division.



Fadlallah called for translating unity conferences into practical action, urging scholars and Muslim communities to pool their human, scientific, economic and political capacities.



He said Muslim countries possess vast resources and talented scholars, but these capacities remain fragmented and are often utilized by other countries because of a lack of coordinated efforts.



The Lebanese scholar also called on Muslim states to overcome fears and sensitivities that prevent closer cooperation, stressing that unity would strengthen, rather than undermine, their national interests and sovereignty.



Addressing Lebanon's situation, Fadlallah warned against attempts to fuel sectarian tensions and urged the promotion of rational and calm discourse.



He also called for defining resistance within a national rather than sectarian framework and advocated an inclusive national dialogue involving all Lebanese groups.



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