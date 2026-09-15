Iran, Afghanistan Officials Call for Greater Muslim Unity to Address Islamic World Crises

ABNA24 - The head of the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in Nangarhar said: "In the current situation, what can guide Islamic countries through the existing crises is unity, solidarity, and cooperation among Islamic nations and countries."Seyyed Ruhollah Hosseini, Iran's Cultural Attaché in Afghanistan, and Mawlawi Jan Mohammad Inqilabi, the head of the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in Nangarhar, met.



Hosseini, referring to the historical, religious, and cultural commonalities of the two nations, stated: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready, alongside the friendly and brotherly country of Afghanistan, to strengthen the grounds for cultural and scientific cooperation more than before."



Referring to the importance of unity among Muslims, he added: "The teachings of the noble Prophet of Islam (PBUH) emphasize unity, empathy, mutual acceptance, and tolerance among Muslims, and Islamic society today, more than ever, needs to revisit the teachings of the Holy Quran and the conduct of the Prophet (PBUH)."



Iran's Cultural Attaché in Afghanistan continued: "To overcome problems and achieve dignity and authority, the Islamic world needs to strengthen solidarity and return to its civilizational capacities, and the ground must be prepared for the formation and flourishing of a new Islamic civilization."



Hosseini, referring to the current developments in the Islamic world and the situation in Palestine, said: "What is happening today in parts of the Islamic world, including the crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, demonstrates the necessity for Muslims to pay greater attention to unity and solidarity."



Referring to the number of Palestinian martyrs, he stated: "According to the figures cited, tens of thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives during the war and attacks of the Zionist regime, and this situation increases the responsibility of Islamic societies to support the Palestinian people and confront hegemonic policies."



Iran's Cultural Attaché, citing the noble verse "And never will God allow the disbelievers a way against the believers," said: "The negation of foreign domination over Islamic society is one of the teachings of the Holy Quran, and the practical realization of this teaching requires unity, convergence, and cooperation among Islamic countries."



Hosseini considered Iran and Afghanistan as possessing extensive capacities for cooperation on the path of convergence of the Islamic world, and added: "Given their religious, cultural, historical, and civilizational commonalities, the two countries can play an effective role in the formation and strengthening of the new Islamic civilization."



Referring to Iran-Afghanistan cooperation in various fields, he said: "Just as the relations between the two countries are expanding in economic and political arenas, broader grounds for cooperation must also be provided in cultural, scientific, academic, and educational fields."



Iran's Cultural Attaché in Afghanistan added: "The Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready, within the framework of existing capacities, to cooperate with Afghanistan's cultural and scientific institutions to develop cultural and academic relations between the two countries."



Mawlawi Jan Mohammad Inqilabi, the head of the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in Nangarhar, also in this meeting, considered the unity and integration of Islamic countries as one of the most important ways to confront the crises of the Islamic world.



He stated: "In the current situation, what can guide Islamic countries through the existing crises is unity, solidarity, and cooperation among Islamic nations and countries."



Inqilabi added: "Afghanistan has also realized the importance of this necessity more than before and can play a constructive role in the path of strengthening unity and cooperation among Islamic countries."



The head of the representative office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in Nangarhar, referring to the expanding trend of Tehran-Kabul relations, said: "Iran-Afghanistan relations have abundant capacities for development, and this issue can be pursued with greater seriousness and attention in the future."



He emphasized: "Afghanistan is ready to expand its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in various fields, and the teachings of the religion of Islam also emphasize the preservation of the unity and integration of Muslims and the avoidance of difference and division."



At the end of this meeting, the two sides emphasized the necessity of strengthening joint cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan in various fields, especially in cultural, scientific, and academic arenas.



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