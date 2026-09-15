Israeli Settlers Perform Talmudic Rituals at Al-Aqsa Amid Tight Restrictions on Muslim Worshipers

ABNA24 - Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers, including Rabbi Elisha Wolfson, desecrated the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Monday morning to mark the third day of the Hebrew new year.

According to Jerusalemite sources, at least 102 settlers entered the Aqsa Mosque compound under heavy police escort, conducting provocative tours and performing Talmudic rituals in the eastern section opposite the Dome of the Rock.

On Sunday, the Israeli occupation police allowed about 593 settlers to defile the Mosque, while imposing tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers.

In a related context, the Hamas Movement has warned against the escalating settler violations at the Aqsa Mosque, describing them as “attempts to impose a new religious reality and change the Mosque’s historical and legal status quo.”



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