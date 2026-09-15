Gaza’s Healthcare System Faces Collapse as Fuel Supplies Near Depletion

ABNA24 - Gaza’s healthcare system is facing an imminent threat of collapse as fuel reserves across 13 private health facilities near total depletion, threatening to stop critical surgical, maternity, and trauma services for the wounded.

The health ministry warned on Monday of catastrophic consequences after private health facilities were informed that fuel supplies delivered to them would be cut off starting September 19.

Health official Mahmoud Hammad called for urgent international action to protect Gaza’s medical facilities and provide them with their fuel needs.



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