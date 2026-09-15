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Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

15 September 2026 - 08:37
News ID: 1865788
Source: Al-Kafeel News
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas Shrine (+Photos)

Staff from the Holy Shrine Management Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continue their daily operations to prepare a suitable environment for visitors within the sanctuary of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

ABNA24 - Staff from the Holy Shrine Management Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continue their daily operations to prepare a suitable environment for visitors within the sanctuary of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him).

These daily tasks include the continuous cleaning and scenting of the holy sanctuary and the sacred grid (burial chamber enclosure), as well as the organizing of supplication and Ziyarat books and the arrangement of partitions. These efforts contribute to creating an atmosphere that allows visitors to perform their acts of Ziyarat with ease and comfort.

These activities are part of the ongoing efforts by the Holy Shrine Management Department staff to maintain the cleanliness of the holy sanctuary and provide the best possible services to visitors.

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Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas
Daily Cleaning, Scenting and Organization Continue at the Holy Sanctuary of Al-Abbas

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