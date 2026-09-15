Six Israeli soldiers die by suicide in 10 days amid Gaza operations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Signs of a growing psychological crisis within the Israeli occupation forces have emerged, with six soldiers dying by suicide in just 10 days amid continued military operations in the Gaza Strip and mounting operational and psychological pressure on service members.

Hebrew-language sources reported on Monday that an Israeli soldier died by suicide using his personal weapon, days after receiving a new call-up order to rejoin the occupation forces and serve on one of the fronts.

According to the sources, the incident marked the sixth such case in the past 10 days, amid indications that most of the cases were linked to severe psychological pressure and crises experienced by soldiers as a result of their continued participation in combat operations in Gaza.

Israeli data indicated that suicides among soldiers have risen markedly since the outbreak of the war in October 2023, coinciding with the prolonged military operations and the battlefield trauma and accumulated psychological pressures associated with them.

According to Israeli figures, the occupation forces army recorded seven suicides among its soldiers between October 7 and the end of 2023. The number rose to 21 cases in 2024 and 22 cases in 2025, the highest level recorded in nearly 15 years.

The sources said these figures do not reflect the full scale of the phenomenon, as army data do not include all suicides among soldiers, particularly cases occurring when they are outside active service.

The continued rise has raised questions about the psychological cost of the war on Israeli soldiers, as military operations continue and periods of call-up, service and battlefield exposure increase, placing the military establishment under a widening psychological crisis whose repercussions are growing alongside the war.

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