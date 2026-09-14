Al-Kafeel Museum Enhances Fire Protection to Safeguard Historic Artifacts (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine employs an integrated preservation system—incorporating comprehensive protection and safety measures—to ensure a secure environment for its historical artifacts.

Mr. Hassan Hadi Al-Salman, Head of the Museum’s Storage Unit, stated: "The storage facility is equipped with an advanced fire-suppression system that enhances safety and protection for the stored artifacts. The system utilizes modern heat and smoke sensors to detect any emergency at its earliest stages with high precision, thereby facilitating a rapid response and effective containment."

Al-Salman added: "The system utilizes a clean extinguishing agent that suppresses fires quickly and effectively without leaving behind liquid residues or powders that could damage the artifacts. Furthermore, there is continuous coordination with the Civil Defense Unit of the Engineering Maintenance Department to conduct periodic inspections and maintenance, ensuring the systems remain fully operational and ready for use."

These measures are part of the museum's ongoing efforts to enhance the preservation and safeguarding of its collection by meeting safety and protection requirements and ensuring the operational readiness of dedicated systems and equipment, thereby helping to protect the cultural and historical heritage embodied in the artifacts.



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