Al-Abbas Holy Shrine Begins First Phase of 228-Bed Al-Kafeel Educational Hospital (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has begun implementing the first phase of the Al-Kafeel Educational Hospital project, with a capacity of 228 beds.

The resident engineer from the Engineering Projects Department of the Holy Shrine, Mohannad Razaq, said: "The total area of the hospital is 25,000 square meters, and it includes a main building with an area of 4,000 square meters, along with right and left wings, each with an area of 450 square meters, and each containing a service building."

He added that "the main building of the hospital consists of a basement and three floors, with a capacity of 228 beds, in addition to 12 operating rooms, noting that the construction work has reached the stage of reinforcing the ground floor ceiling."

The hospital aims to provide a training and educational environment for the medical group students at Al-Ameed University, which contributes to translating their theoretical knowledge into practical applications that keep pace with developments in the field of medical education, in addition to saving time and effort for the students and eliminating the need for other educational hospitals in the governorate.

The hospital also provides medical and therapeutic services to citizens, in line with the vision of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to support the healthcare system in the country and enhance the level of medical services provided to citizens.

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine seeks, through the implementation of several health projects, to support the health sector in the country and elevate the level of medical services provided to citizens, contributing to meeting their health needs.



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