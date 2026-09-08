Two Israeli Terrorist Soldiers Injured in Clash With Hezbollah Fighter in Southern Lebanon

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army announced, on Monday, that two soldiers were injured during a clash with a Hezbollah gunman in the Beaufort Castle area of ​​southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that a force from the Golani reconnaissance unit was carrying out a sweep in the Beaufort Heights and came under fire from inside a building, resulting in the injury of two soldiers who were taken to the hospital.

In the same context, the Lebanese Health Emergency Operations Center announced that 27 citizens were killed and 69 others were injured as a result of the occupation’s attacks on Lebanon during the past three days, in a preliminary count.



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