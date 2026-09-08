Yemen Says Fourth Saudi Drones Downed Within 24 Hours

ABNA24 - Sanaa forces announced late Monday evening the downing of a fourth Saudi armed reconnaissance drone in less than 24 hours.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sarie stated in an official release that the Yemeni armed forces shot down a Saudi ‘CH-4’ armed reconnaissance drone using an undisclosed suitable weapon while it was executing “hostile missions” over Jawf province.

“This is the second aircraft of this type to be downed within the past 12 hours, and the fourth within the last 24 hours,” Brigadier General Sarie said in the statement.

According to the military statement, the aircraft downed over the 24-hour period include: