Israeli-Backed Settler Attacks Escalate Across the Occupied West Bank

ABNA24 - Extremist Jewish settlers launched a renewed spate of attacks and violations under direct protection from Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank last night and on Sunday morning.

In Bethlehem, dozens of settlers entered the tourist area of Solomon’s Pools, located between the town of al-Khader and the village of Artas, amid heavy presence of Israeli soldiers around the site.

In Ramallah, a horde of settlers gathered at the entrance of al-Mughayyir village, surrounding its local school just as about 600 students already arrived on the first day of the new academic year.

The presence of those settlers sparked panic among students and staff, who feared the school could come under immediate attack.

In Nablus, groups of settlers gathered in some areas leading to the city, especially at roads and junctions. They reportedly hurled stones at Palestinian vehicles, disrupting traffic and travel between villages and towns.

In al-Khalil, settlers continued to harass Palestinian citizens and carry out provocative practices in the Old City and the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Armored settlers also prevented residents and shepherds in different areas of Masafer Yatta in southern al-Khalil from reaching their farmland and grazing areas.



/129