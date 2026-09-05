60,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

ABNA24 - Tens of thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Friday despite strict Israeli restrictions and security measures across the city and around the Mosque.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Occcupied Jerusalem said approximately 60,000 worshipers attended Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque.

A PIC correspondent reported that Israeli police forces imposed tight restrictions on worshipers seeking to enter the Mosque and prevented dozens of young men from reaching it.

Israeli forces also arrested a young Palestinian man, Amir al-Rishq, near Bab Hutta in Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

The PIC correspondent added that Israeli forces erected metal barriers on streets across the city and around the Old City and Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces also stopped a number of worshipers, checked their identification documents and subjected them to searches.



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