Sheikh Zakzaky: Unity Key to Restoring Muslim Dignity, Power

ABNA24 - Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has emphasized the importance of unity and cohesion within the Islamic Ummah, declaring that Muslim unity is the path to restoring their honor and power.

Sheikh Zakzaky addressed a large gathering of Muslims from across Nigeria in Abuja, delivering a speech marking the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and concluding the Muslim Unity Week observances.

Speaking on the noble character of the Prophet of Mercy (PBUH), the leader of Nigeria's Islamic Movement stated: "The Prophet triumphed over his enemies through his exalted morals," recalling his forgiveness, kindness, mercy, and forbearance even toward those who had harmed him.

He added that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) must serve as the symbol and standard of ethics and proper conduct for the Islamic Ummah.

Sheikh Zakzaky further stressed the necessity of Muslim unity, stating that the weakness and backwardness facing Muslims are directly linked to their fragmentation and division.

He called on Muslims to unite and stand together for the sake of Islam, emphasizing that Muslim unity can restore their dignity and authority—something the enemies of Islam do not desire, as division among Muslims serves their interests.

The leader of Nigeria's Islamic Movement concluded by expressing hope for the future of the Islamic Ummah, saying: "The current situation of Muslims will come to an end, the religion will stand firm and established, and the power and dignity of the Islamic Ummah will, God willing, return."

The event was held in Abuja as part of Muslim Unity Week programs, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja'far al-Sadiq (AS).



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