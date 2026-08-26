Four Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks, three more succumb to wounds in Gaza

ABNA24 - Four Palestinian citizen were martyred and several others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, while three others died of injuries sustained in earlier strikes.

According to local sources, 23‑year‑old Amir al‑Kadsh was killed and four others were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Three additional victims were pronounced dead today, succumbing to severe injuries sustained during separate Israeli strikes in recent days.

Two citizens were also injured by Israeli gunfire in Hamad City, north of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

A young girl sustained serious bullet injuries when Israeli forces opened fire at her in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

In the evening, the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that three civilians were killed and others were injured when Israeli aircraft targeted the al‑Arr family home near Abu Hussein School in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and demolitions, was reported across Gaza today.

Yesterday, Israeli attacks claimed the lives of six citizens and injured several others, while two victims died from earlier injuries.



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