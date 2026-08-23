Al-Abbas Shrine continues to provide its services to visitors on martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hasan Al-Askari in Samarra (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The procession of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide services to the visitors arriving to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Al-Hasan Al-Askari (peace be upon him) through two outlets in the city of Samarra.

The head of the holy shrine's delegation in Samarra, Mr. Khalil Mahdi Hanoun, stated that the Al-Abbas's (p) holy shrine has set up two service tents to provide food and drink to the visitors; the first is at the gate of the Qibla, and the second is located in the northern courtyard of the shrine of the two Imams (peace be upon them) in the women's section. They offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in addition to cold and hot beverages, snacks, and fruits.

He added that the holy shrine provided materials and supplies to several service processions surrounding the Askariyayn holy shrine, in support of their efforts to provide services to visitors and meet their needs.

Hanon explained that these services come to support the efforts of the Askariyayn holy shrine and the service processions, to provide the best services to the visitors arriving in the city of Samarra to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hasan al-Askari (peace be upon him).



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