Al‑Abbas Shrine Provides Over 60 Tons of Medicine for Arbaeen Pilgrims

ABNA24 - The Medical Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine announced the provision of more than 60 tons of medicine to serve the visitors of the Ziyarat Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The head of the department, Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi, said that the first phase of the department's plan for the Ziyarat Arbaeen included providing more than 60 tons of various types of medicines and medical supplies, confirming that the supply operations will continue throughout the days of the Ziyarat to meet the needs of the medical outposts and centers affiliated with the holy shrine.

She added that the plan included equipping 23 field medical detachments distributed between the men's and women's sections, spread across the alleys of the old city, and on the main routes leading to the holy city of Karbala from the directions of Najaf, Baghdad, and Babylon, in addition to three permanent main detachments that operate around the clock throughout the year: the Lady Ruqayya (peace be upon her) detachment, the Lady Lubaba (peace be upon her) detachment, and the Lady Narjis (peace be upon her) detachment, as well as a complete women's detachment at the Imam Al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his holy reappearance) Maqam.

She continued that the detachments were also distributed in the Al-Alqami Complex, the Sheikh Al-Kulayni Complex, and the Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas Complex (peace be upon him) designated for serving the visitors, while the Sayed Jaafar Al-Hilli Center for emergency medical services provides dental, radiology, and laboratory services, and includes emergency wards for men and women.

Al-Tamimi indicated that the work in these outposts is limited to doctors and specialized staff officially affiliated with health departments, noting that they have been equipped with modern devices for measuring blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and heart monitoring, in addition to emergency wards prepared to handle critical cases. Cases requiring specialized care are transferred to Imam Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) Teaching Hospital or Safeer Imam Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) Hospital via ambulances.

The head of the department pointed out that the plan included forming crisis cells in several governorates, each cell comprising 10 members from medical, nursing, and administrative staff, both men and women, with their data and contact numbers recorded, to be on standby and ready at all times, supporting field units and handling emergency cases when needed.



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