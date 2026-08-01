Al‑Abbas Shrine regulates flow of visitors around holy shrine for Arbaeen (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Security Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organized the movement of visitors and mourning processions in the vicinity of the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) on the fourteenth day of the month of Safar.

The organization process includes monitoring the smooth flow of the processions and coordinating their routes from the roads leading to the holy shrine until they exit the old area, ensuring their movement is organized according to pre-prepared schedules, and achieving smoothness in service and organizational performance.

These efforts are part of a series of activities carried out by the department during the Ziyarat Arbaeen days, aimed at providing the best services to the visitors and the Hussaini processions.



/129