Iranian Army hits US bases in Jordan and Bahrain with drones

The Iranian Army has carried out retaliatory attacks on aggressive US military positions in Jordan and Bahrain, continuing its series of drone operations against enemy targets.

The Army’s public relations, in a statement on Friday morning, announced that Arash drones were used in the 24th phase of Operation Thunder to destroy fuel tanks, warehouses, and large equipment sheds, as well as accommodation of the US terrorist army forces at the Sheikh Issa base in Bahrain.

In continuation of this phase, the statement added, aircraft hangars, aircraft maintenance hangars, and barracks of the invading US army mercenaries at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan were also targeted by drones.

The Army emphasized that any action against the legitimate and legal interests of the Iranian nation and its sacred system will lead to the deprivation of the security and economic interests of other countries in the region.