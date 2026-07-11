Video / Martyred Leader: Connection to God Ends All Fear of Enemy’s Hostility

AhlulBayt News Agency: The martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, referring to the position of the supplications transmitted from the Infallible Imams (a.s.), emphasized that the prayers of the Ahlulbayt (a.s.) are not merely expressions of need and intimate discourse with God, but rather lessons in living and a source of insight and analytical power for human beings. According to him, through these supplications, a person learns that if he strengthens his bond with God, he will have no fear of alienation, enmity, or the withdrawal of others' support; for his true backing and main reliance is Almighty God.