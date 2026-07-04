Arab social media users share emotional messages on Martyr Leader’s funeral

ABNA24 - Following the announcement of the date for the funeral procession of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Iraq, Arab social media users have widely welcomed the event, saying they are eagerly counting down the days to embrace the body of the "Martyr of the Ummah."

An X user identified as Noor Hasna wrote:

"Rise, for a great event is on the horizon... Our appointment is July 8... Rise for the sake of God. Iraq remains faithful to its covenant."

Another user, Sarwar al-Samawi, wrote:

"We place our hopes in these pure faces and faithful hearts, trusting that the funeral ceremony of the Supreme Commander will be a source of pride and honor for Iraq, one that will be recorded in the pages of history."

A user named “Mirna Shamas” also wrote:

“Your funeral will be as vast as the dignity that God granted to the believers through your existence. Your funeral will be as great as the greatness that humbled all tyrants of the world before your actions. O master, our Imam and source of dignity, your funeral will be as deep as our longing for you.”

Another Arab user named “Taqwa al-Asadi” wrote:

“We will carry him on our shoulders and bid him farewell with tears of joy. Peace be upon your life, which you spent in the path of resistance. We pledge to you that we will continue your path.”

Another user, “Dr. Lujain Bint Oman,” wrote:

“Seyyed Ali Khamenei was not just a person; he was a living truth and an intellectual school that lives and breathes in our hearts.”

A user named “Sumerian Letters” wrote:

“O son of Fatimah, from Najaf Ashraf to holy Karbala, millions of your lovers will gather to escort your pure body in its funeral procession.”

A user named “Ayman Mohammed Al-Jubouri” wrote:

“Ayatollah Khamenei is not only a leader of Iran in the memory of the Iraqi people. He was a man who stood with Iraq when our land was threatened by terrorists and gave orders to Martyr Soleimani to support and assist Iraq.”

A user named “Seen” wrote:

“In preparation for receiving your pure body, the streets of Najaf and Karbala have been decorated with black and Husayni flags… the city and our hearts are waiting for you.”

Another user, “Azal Al-Saidi,” wrote:

“My master, welcome to Iraq of Hussein. Our land will be honored by your pure body. By God, this event is a great honor for us.”

A user named “Hanin Al-Yasiri,” wrote:

“A body has departed, and a nation has awakened. From you, we inherited a thousand causes, a thousand revolutions, and a thousand covenants that will never be broken.”

A user named “Ashwaq” wrote:

“Our appointment is July 8… the funeral of the Imam of the oppressed…”

Another user, “Noor al-Mahdi Al-Safi,” wrote:

“O Imam of the oppressed, Iraqis will rush to you just as they rushed to Imam Hussein (peace be upon him). This is not merely a funeral ceremony, but a day of Iraqi loyalty to a leader who stood by us in the most difficult circumstances.”

A user named “Dr. Zainab” also wrote:

“The people of Iraq are eagerly waiting to embrace the son of Zahra.”



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