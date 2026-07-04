Italian writer: Ayatollah Khamenei’s teachings will remain in history

ABNA24 - An Italian writer and social activist, ahead of his departure for Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader, emphasized that the ideas and teachings of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei will remain in history and that Western propaganda is unable to distort the truth of Iran’s resistance.

Davide Rossi released a video message saying that he is traveling to Tehran with emotion and anticipation to attend the funeral ceremony of Ayatollah Khamenei and witness one of the most important and historic moments of the Iranian nation firsthand.

He noted that he has authored a work of more than 300 pages on the political and philosophical thought of Ayatollah Khamenei and has also written the introduction to the book. According to Rossi, the work is not only a biography of the martyred Leader but also a narration of the history of a nation that rose in 1979 against imperialism, exploitation, and resource plundering in order to build a society based on equality and independence.

The Italian writer added that the Islamic Revolution continues to be supported and respected by the Iranian people, and that this reality differs sharply from the image presented by Western media about the Islamic Republic.

He described the resilience of the Iranian people as “astonishing,” adding that Iran has never been the initiator of aggression and has played an important role in recent years in confronting the terrorist group ISIS, supporting Shia communities in the region, and backing the Palestinian resistance.

He criticized Washington’s policies, stating that ISIS was strengthened through U.S. support and financing, while Iran stood on the front line in fighting the group and contributed to freeing regional nations from its threat.

The Italian social activist also emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s role in supporting the Palestinian people, saying that Tehran’s support for Palestinian resistance is part of a broader approach aimed at defending oppressed nations and opposing global domination.

He further highlighted Iran’s role in promoting global peace and contributing to the formation of a more just and multipolar world order, adding that this path aligns with efforts by countries such as China and Russia to build a world based on cooperation, equality, and shared human destiny.

He concluded that those who refuse to understand Iran’s historical trajectory may attempt to distort it, but the truth will remain, and the teachings of the martyred Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will endure in historical memory.



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