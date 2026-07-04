World rises to bid farewell to standard-bearer of resistance

ABNA24 - Tehran on Friday became the scene of a global farewell as representatives, public figures, and popular delegations from nearly 100 countries gathered to honor the martyred Leader, who was portrayed as a champion of resistance, justice, and the defense of oppressed people beyond Iran's borders.

The official ceremony to pay tribute to the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution began at 8:00 a.m. on Friday in Tehran and continued into the afternoon.

Heads of government, parliamentary speakers, foreign ministers, special envoys, religious leaders, scholars, political and cultural figures, and public delegations from around 100 countries attended the ceremony to bid farewell to a leader whose name and legacy became associated over the decades with the pursuit of independence, Muslim unity, the liberation of Palestine, and resistance to global domination.

The gathering was more than a customary assembly of official delegations paying tribute to a political leader. It described Tehran on this day as a meeting place for nations, religions, cultures, and movements, whose representatives saw in the martyred Leader a reflection of their long-held aspirations for justice, freedom, independence, and liberation from domination.

Before the ceremony began, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that the farewell and funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution would be “a historic and highly significant event not only for the Iranian nation, but also for the people of the region, Muslims, and all freedom-loving people around the world.”

He stated that guests from nearly 100 countries—including public figures, heads of government, parliamentary speakers, foreign ministers, special envoys, and numerous popular delegations—would take part in the ceremony. The presence of these delegations today demonstrated the global dimensions of an event whose significance extends far beyond Iran’s geographical borders.

The report concluded that amid the many flags, faces, and languages present at the ceremony, a single message could be heard: people who stand for justice do not forget leaders who refuse to retreat from the truth in the face of the greatest storms. Leaders who seek power not for personal comfort, but for the defense of the dignity of nations, remain in the memory of history, and even martyrdom cannot sever their bond with freedom-seeking people around the world.



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