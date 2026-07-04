Iran’s Martyr Leader farewell begins as Tehran Mosalla opens to mourners

ABNA24 - The farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution began with the attendance of millions of mourners at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran and the surrounding streets.

The farewell ceremony for the martyred mujahid, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family began on Saturday morning, July 4, with mourners gathering at the Tehran Mosalla.

According to the organizing committee, farewell ceremonies will continue on Saturday and Sunday at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran, including public viewing and funeral prayers. The main funeral procession is scheduled for Monday, July 6, in Tehran, followed by a funeral procession in Qom on Tuesday, July 7. The final funeral ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, in Mashhad, where burial will take place at the shrine of Imam Reza (pbuh).

The organizers also announced that farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader will be held on Wednesday, July 8, in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala.

The report added that on Friday, July 3, Tehran hosted an official tribute ceremony attended by heads of state, senior officials, and religious leaders from various countries around the world.



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