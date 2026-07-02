Pakistan’s Senate chief hails Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei’s role in Muslim world

Chairman of Pakistan Senate Seyed Yousaf Raza Gilani has emphasized that the leadership role and invaluable services of Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will forever endure across the Muslim world.

Speaking on Sunday evening prior to his departure to Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony, Gilani said he was carrying a message of solidarity and deep condolences from the members of the Parliament of Pakistan to “my Iranian brothers and sisters.”

He described the late Ayatollah Khamenei as a visionary and exceptionally wise leader who guided his nation with honor, dignity, and distinction.

He further noted that with the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran has lost a great leader, Pakistan a sincere friend, and the global Muslim community a wise and visionary guide.

Representatives from 100 countries, including heads of state, parliamentary leaders, foreign ministers, and special government envoys, will attend the farewell funeral procession for Ayatollah Khamenei, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.