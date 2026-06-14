EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Israeli Policies Resemble Apartheid System

ABNA24 - The European Union’s foreign policy chief has compared Israel’s policies toward Palestinians to the apartheid system in South Africa, describing them as resembling a racially discriminatory regime.

Kaja Kallas made the remarks on Saturday during high-level talks in Mexico, where she drew parallels between Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the apartheid system in South Africa, which ended in the early 1990s after decades of struggle and the abolition of institutionalized racial segregation.

Apartheid in South Africa, in place from 1948 until the early 1990s, enforced a system of racial separation between white and Black populations and was ultimately dismantled following sustained resistance, including efforts led by figures such as Nelson Mandela.

Kallas also expressed concern over the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and rising violence in the West Bank, stating on Friday in Paris that violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians is increasing.



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