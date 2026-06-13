Secretary-General of Al-Abbas Shrine reviews medical affairs department's plan for month of Muharram

ABNA24 - The Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine; Sayed. Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, reviewed the medical affairs department's plan for the holy month of Muharram.

This came during his meeting with the head of the department, Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi, and her assistant, Mr. Maher Khaled, to review the department's plan for the Ziyarat on the 10th of Muharram.

Khaled said: "The meeting witnessed a discussion on the axs of the Special Affairs Department's plan for the month of Muharram, the operation of medical detachments and their locations, the health staff working with them, and the mechanism for providing the necessary supplies."

He added that "the meeting included an explanation of the working mechanism of the female staff affiliated with the department and the services they provide. The meeting also witnessed the establishment of new administrative units to organize the work of these staff members in order to offer the best medical and health services to the visitors."

Khaled explained that "the meeting reviewed the mechanisms for overcoming the obstacles faced by the department through joint cooperation with the departments and sites of the holy shrine," pointing out that "it discussed the work of the Al-Kafeel Center for Public Health and Safety affiliated with the department, and the mechanism for providing new trainers for the center in the field of first aid, in addition to developing a plan to enhance the capabilities of its staff to promote the culture of immediate first aid in the community."



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