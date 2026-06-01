Iranian embassy in Denmark rejects allegations as 'baseless'

ABNA24 - The Iranian Embassy in Copenhagen has rejected allegations raised by Denmark’s intelligence and security service against the Islamic Republic, saying the accusations are part of a broader effort to politically and internationally isolate Iran rather than the result of any proven threat against Denmark or other Western countries.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the embassy responded to a recent assessment by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), which claimed Iran posed threats to “Israeli and Jewish interests, as well as certain Iranian dissidents,” in Denmark.

“The accusations levelled against the Islamic Republic of Iran in PET’s recent assessment are mainly based on general evaluations and claims rather than documented and undeniable evidence,” the statement said.

The embassy stressed that Iran has consistently and officially rejected any involvement in the alleged activities on Danish soil, adding that PET reports in recent years have repeatedly presented a false and misleading image of an “Iranian threat” without providing convincing evidence to support such claims.

"The significant gap between allegations and evidence presented calls into question the credibility of PET's conclusions,” the statement added.

Rejecting PET’s arguments regarding two specific cases mentioned in the report—the alleged 2018 plot targeting a leader of the separatist ASMLA group in Denmark and the 2024 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen—the Iranian Embassy said no documented evidence had been presented proving the involvement of the Iranian government in either case.

The statement further noted that members of ASMLA were later accused and convicted of receiving foreign support, engaging in espionage activities, and maintaining links to violent operations.

Regarding the attack on the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen, the embassy said that not only had no concrete evidence been presented, but those convicted in the case also made no claims during court proceedings linking Iran to the incident.

“These cases, alongside other evidence and indications, show that the Islamic Republic of Iran is unfairly portrayed as a source of threat, while Iran itself has been the target of hostile acts and political pressure,” the embassy said.

The statement concluded that "baseless allegations against Iran are part of a broader process to isolate it politically and internationally, rather than a response to a real threat against Denmark or other Western countries."



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