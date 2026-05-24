Why was Imam Baqir called the "Opener of Knowledge"? - Imam Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Imam Baqir (peace and blessings be upon him) used all legitimate, possible means to create a Shi’a organization and a strong, public establishment. [Sept. 16, 1988]

The secret organization of Imam Baqir was to train people, appoint them as his representatives and deputies to carry out his work, and to continue his propagation [of Islam] and teachings. This was the secret organization of Imam Baqir, which had begun before Imam Baqir. However, it became more spirited during his time, which was very dangerous. [July 31, 1987]

The battle against distortions was more extensive during the time of Imam Baqir (peace be upon him) than ever before him... A cultural struggle means trying to change the culture that dominates the minds of the people in order to pave the way for a divine government and block the way for tyrannical governments. And, Imam Baqir (peace be upon him) started this work. This is what his being the ‘Opener of the Most High Sciences’ means. He opened Quranic truths and Islamic knowledge. [July 31, 1987]





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