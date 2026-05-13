Iran FM Spox: US, Israel kill people for fun

ABNA24 - The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a message addressing the nature of the imposed war by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian nation, stressing that what has been imposed on Iran is not a conventional war.

Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on the social platform X:

“To every decent human being—regardless of religion, ethnicity, nationality, race, or any other distinction, To Muslims, Jews, Christians, Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists, and all others of faith, And to those who follow no formal religion but hold deeply to the universal values of peace, justice, and human dignity: The U.S. - Israel launched this war of aggression on 28 February 2026, for a second time in less than a year, while Iran-U.S. were engaged in diplomatic negotiations.”

Baqaei emphasized that it is not merely a war over land, resources, or geopolitics. This is a war that will determine the very meaning of 'good' and 'evil' in our time and for future.

He added, "What has been unleashed upon our peace-loving nation is not just another conflict. On one side stand those who delight in violating every law of war and basic human decency—those who murder for sport, who slaughter children to torment their families, who fire newest missiles at women’s sports halls simply to test their destructive power."

He further described it as a war between those who boast of torpedoing unarmed vessels “for more fun,” and those who go to extraordinary lengths to protect innocent lives.



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