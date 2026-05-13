Iran Warns EU Against New Sanctions, Calls Bloc a ‘Paper Tiger’ Over Hormuz Dispute

ABNA24 - Iran’s Embassy in Austria emphasized that threats of new sanctions by the “paper tiger” European Union will “never frighten” Tehran.

Iran’s Embassy in Austria slammed the bloc’s threats to impose sanctions against Tehran for closing the Strait of Hormuz, warning that any sanctions would trigger Tehran’s counter-reaction.“We caution the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs: before you once again brandish the threat of sanctions against Iran, think carefully about Iran’s counter-reaction,” the embassy wrote on its X account.

In a post on her X account on Monday, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas criticized Iran’s measure to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz to vessels of the United States and Israel and those of their allies, calling it "untenable".“The EU is expanding its Iran sanctions to also include those responsible for obstructing freedom of navigation,” she stated, describing the key waterway as “the world’s most important energy shipping lane".Iran’s measures to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz to aggressors and their allies came after a US-Israeli military coalition waged a war against Tehran in late February and were tightened after the US imposed a naval blockade against Iranian vessels and Southern ports.The shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz - a vital route for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments - has caused severe disruptions to global energy flows and triggered sharp price volatility.

“Iran emerged victorious and proud from an aggressive war imposed on it by two notoriously evil and criminal entities—the US and the Israeli regime. So let us be clear: the threats of a paper tiger will never frighten us. One way or another, you will learn to speak to Iran with the respect we are due,” the Iranian diplomatic mission stressed.

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