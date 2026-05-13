Turkish Ahl al‑Bayt Scholars Union to Rebuild Minab School in Full Solidarity With Iran

ABNA24 - A delegation from Turkey’s Ahl al-Bayt Scholars Union has traveled to Iran and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Iranian Minister of Education in Tehran to rebuild a destroyed school in the city of Minab.

The entire project will be financed by Turkish institutions and benefactors, and the school will be named after the “Minab Martyrs” in honor of the children who lost their lives in the incident.

A high-ranking delegation from Turkey’s Ahl al-Bayt Scholars Union (EHLA-DER) has arrived in Iran and signed an agreement in Tehran to oversee the reconstruction of the Minab school.

Kadir Akaras, head of EHLA-DER, along with his accompanying delegation, met with Alireza Kazemi, Iran’s Minister of Education. As a result of the talks, the Turkish union officially undertook the rebuilding of the Minab school.

Following the signing ceremony, Alireza Kazemi praised Turkey for its gesture of solidarity and support, stating that the Minab school could serve as a model for unity and solidarity among the world’s Muslims.

He further stressed that the new school would stand as a lasting symbol of the deep fraternal ties between the two neighboring nations.

Abolfazl Hendouian, spokesperson and board member of Iran’s National Association of School-Building Benefactors, and Hamidreza Khanmohammadi, head of Iran’s Schools Renovation Organization, who were both present at the meeting, announced that this act of solidarity was now entering the groundbreaking phase for the affected students of Minab.

The officials stated that all construction costs would be covered by Turkish institutions and revealed that the groundbreaking ceremony would take place on Thursday in Minab, with the school being built under the support of Turkish benefactors.

They also confirmed that the school will be named “Minab Martyrs” and built in honor of the child victims.

Following the signing of the agreement, the Turkish delegation met with the Iranian people in Tehran’s Tajrish Square. Kadir Akaras delivered a speech, and resistance ballads in Turkish, performed by Ali Jan Gurel — a eulogist and Ahl al-Bayt scholar — were met with a warm reception by the people of Tehran.

The delegation also traveled to the holy city of Qom. In Qom, they met with Dr. Amir Abbas Baqaei, the governor of Qom. Baqaei highlighted the deep-rooted history of Iran-Turkey relations and emphasized the significance of Turkish brothers standing by Iran in difficult times. He stated that thanks to such friendly ties, the front of Islam will witness victory over the global front of disbelief.

The delegation also met with Hojatoleslam Ali Abbasi, the head of Al-Mustafa International University.

Hojatoleslam Abbasi stated that the Turkish delegation had conveyed a message of affection and friendship and expressed gratitude to the people and officials of Turkey for properly fulfilling their duties of neighborliness and brotherhood.

The delegation also visited the “Iran-Turkey Friendship and Brotherhood Tent” set up in Qom.



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