Holy City of Mashhad nominated for "Tourism Capital of Islamic Countries"

This decision, which was taken following expert-level studies by the Tourism Ministry's Marketing and Advertising Office, is considered a strategic step to strengthen Iran’s position on the international tourism map and attract pilgrims and tourists from all over the Islamic world.

With the invitation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from member countries to introduce their representatives to compete for the title of tourism capital, the Islamic Republic of Iran, after a technical evaluation, introduced the metropolis of Mashhad as its final candidate.

This action, which was carried out with the focus of the Tourism Marketing and Advertising Office and the cooperation of foreign tourism development departments, was based on the unique potential of the holy city of Mashhad in the fields of religious and cultural tourism and the availability of advanced accommodation infrastructure. As a vibrant center of pilgrimage tourism in the region, Mashhad hosts millions of pilgrims annually, and this feature doubles the city’s chances of acquiring this international title in 2030.

The final process of selecting the tourism capital, after expert studies at the May 2026 meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will enter a decisive phase. Finally, the selected city will be officially introduced at the meeting of the Tourism Ministers of the Member States (OIC) to be held in Doha, Qatar in December this year.

Experts believe that the possible selection of Mashhad as the tourism capital of Islamic countries is not only a golden opportunity to represent the true and attractive image of Iran on the global stage, but also can be a strong incentive for the development of infrastructure, strengthening cultural diplomacy and economic prosperity in the east and northeast of the country.

It is expected that with the finalization of this nomination, major plans for a worthy hosting of this international event in 2030 will be on the agenda from now on.



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