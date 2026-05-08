Army’s Navy attacks US destroyers with missiles, drones in retaliation for aggression against oil tankers

The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has launched attacks on US military destroyers using cruise missiles and combat drones in response to the aggression of American enemy destroyers against Iranian oil tankers.

In a statement on Friday, the Army addressed the maritime aggression of enemies in the country’s territorial waters, noting, “The Navy attacked American destroyers that had violated the ceasefire and assaulted Iranian oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz and within our territorial waters. The attack involved various types of missiles, combat drones, and rockets.”

The statement also emphasized, “Following this response, the American destroyers changed course and left the area.”

Earlier, Spokesperson for IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ebrahim Zolfaqari said that the United States has violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker and another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz and conducting aerial assaults on civilian areas in southern Iran.

He stressed, “The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately launched retaliatory attacks against US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port of Chabahar, inflicting considerable damage on them.”