Sayyed Mirkatouli: Practicing interfaith dialogue roadmap for salvation of humanity

ABNA24 - The Head of the Supreme Assembly of Quranic Interpretation and Sciences stated: "Humanity must, by adhering to the words and hadiths of Imam Reza (AS), implement the path of correct and international discourse and move on sound logic. This is a path whose absence humanity suffers from today and has caused many global problems.

"Hojjat al-Islam Seyyed Morteza Mirkatouli, Head of the Supreme Assembly of Quranic Interpretation and Sciences, congratulated the occasion of the Ten Days of Dignity and described Islamic Iran as the land of Imam Reza (AS).

and said: "The central role of unity during the time of Imam Reza (AS) is well-known to both specific and general audiences. He was a figure of interest to Muslims, other heavenly religions, secularists, and others. Many people would come to him for scholarly debates and answers to their doubts."



Hojjat al-Islam Mirkatouli explained: "Islam has three dimensions concerning Muslims, Islamic denominations, and other religions: local discourse, regional discourse with the People of the Book, and a universal perspective that includes all human beings from various faiths."



The Shia cleric emphasized: "The speech and discourse of Islam prevail over all heavenly logics of discourse. Today, Islamic Iran, which is the cradle of religious civilization and the exalted place of manifestation of Imam Reza (AS), plays this role in the world and showcases it to the world."



He stated: "This noble and highly esteemed Imam is, in reality, like a radiant sun and a comprehensive figure who has a merciful view toward all nations and human beings. Therefore, his light has shone upon the world and the current era to such an extent that he has been the focus of attention for all denominations and religions."



He concluded by stressing: "Humanity must, by adhering to the words and hadiths of Imam Reza (AS), implement the path of correct and international discourse and move on sound logic. This is a path whose absence humanity suffers from today and has caused many global problems."



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