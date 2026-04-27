Mamosta Sheikhi: Enemies conspiracies attempt to undermine unity of nation

ABNA24 - The Friday Prayer Imam of Salas-e Babajani County stated: "These days, we are clearly witnessing the efforts of the enemies of this country to sow discord and division between officials and the people. Therefore, we must act with insight against this plot and conspiracy, and not be deceived by media wars.



"Mamosta Molla Ahmad Sheikhi said: "One of the deadliest and most dangerous conspiracies of the enemies is the attempt to undermine the unity of the nation."



The Friday Prayer Imam of Salas-e Babajani County added: "These days, we are clearly witnessing the efforts of the enemies of this country to sow discord and division between officials and the people. Therefore, we must act with insight against this plot and conspiracy and not be deceived by media wars."



The Sunni cleric further emphasized: "The enemies are trying to execute their plots in the country using media and cyberspace. Therefore, we must all act vigilantly against these plots, because these efforts of the enemies to create fragmentation in the country are a continuation of the same military war."



Mamosta Sheikhi added: "When the enemy realized it could not confront Iran militarily, it turned to soft war and sedition. Today, we see that hostile media outlets, with a well-organized plan, are actively trying to spread and expand an atmosphere of distrust in our society."



He noted: "Therefore, it is appropriate for scholars, clerics, and preachers to expose this matter so that this plot of the enemy, like their military war against Islamic Iran, is neutralized."



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