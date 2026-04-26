Turkish women rally in solidarity with Iran: 'Iranians live in our hearts'

ABNA24- Women and children in Istanbul have staged a grassroots charity bazaar to voice solidarity with the Iranian people, declaring that despite the geographical distance, the people of Iran remain in their hearts and prayers.The event was organized by the women's section of the Kowsar Cultural-Religious Center in Istanbul, with participants donating food, clothing, and household items for sale, devoting all proceeds to supporting the Iranian nation.

Sumeyye Bendiderya, head of the Kowsar women's section, delivered a message to the Iranian people: "We extend our most sincere greetings and affection to our brothers and sisters in Iran. Though we are sorrowful, we are not hopeless. The patience and resilience they have shown in the face of hardship has deeply moved us."

She added: "They must know they are not alone; they always have a place in our prayers and our hearts. Despite the geographical distances, we will strive to preserve this heartfelt bond."

The charity drive opened with remarks by Hojatoleslam Sheikh Qadir Akaras, head of the Turkish Ahlulbayt Scholars Association (AHLA-DER), who welcomed participants and declared his and the Kowsar Center's solidarity with the people of Iran.

Two members of Iran's Parliament also visited the bazaar, describing the popular initiative as a testament to the deep cultural and humanitarian ties binding the two nations.

The event was marked by broad popular participation, with the active presence of children drawing particular attention. Some sold handmade goods or delivered them to stalls, while others donated their personal savings to the cause. One stall was dedicated to framed portraits of the late leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Bendiderya noted that the Kowsar Center has previously organized similar charity bazaars in support of the people of Gaza and the Resistance Front, adding that public reception has consistently exceeded expectations.

The Kowsar women's section describes itself as a popular institution that seeks to present the model of the Muslim woman to society, both in theory and practice. Its annual programs include commemorations of Lady Khadija, Lady Fatima, and Lady Zainab (PBUT), as well as youth training workshops, group outdoor activities, and religious education sessions across Istanbul.

Underscoring the role of women in social transformation, Bendiderya said women serve as key pillars in raising public awareness, strengthening solidarity, and raising responsible generations. She stressed the importance of active participation in charitable work, reliance on accurate information, and rejecting the spread of despair and division.



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