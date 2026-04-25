Islamophobia; Man Who Sent Death Threat to Islamic Society of Greater Chattanooga Gets 18‑Month Sentence

ABNA24 - Sentencing of a Tennessee man who threatened a mosque in that US state has been welcomed. .

Robert William Miller, 50, was sentenced to received 18 months in prison for making a threat against the Islamic Society of Greater Chattanooga. Miller allegedly sent an email to the mosque stating: “I’m going to kill all of you, Hail Satan.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the United States’ largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, on Thursday welcomed the court ruling.

Last year, CAIR welcomed charges in the case.

In a statement, CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Corey Saylor said:

“We welcome this sentencing as an important step in holding accountable those who threaten religious institutions and spread fear in our communities. No one should have to worship under the shadow of violence or intimidation.

“Threats targeting houses of worship are unacceptable and must be treated with the utmost seriousness by law enforcement authorities. We urge continued vigilance in protecting all communities from hate-motivated threats and acts of violence.”

CAIR offers a “Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety” booklet to help keep religious facilities safe. The advice in the booklet is applicable to all houses of worship.

According to CAIR’s most recent civil rights report, complaints of anti-Muslim bias and discrimination have continued to rise nationwide, reflecting an ongoing pattern of Islamophobia impacting communities across the country.

Washington, D.C., based CAIR encourages community members facing bias or hate incidents to report them to law enforcement and to CAIR.



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