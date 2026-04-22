Dozens of extremist Jewish settlers defile Aqsa Mosque under police guard

ABNA24 - Hordes of extremist Jewish settlers escorted by police officers desecrated the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards on Tuesday morning, amid tight restrictions on the entry of Muslim worshipers to the holy site.

According to local sources, at least 152 settlers entered the Mosque in different groups through its Maghariba Gate and toured its courtyards in the morning.

Some settlers were seen carrying Israeli flags in front of the Dome of the Rock’s plateau.

During their tours at the Islamic holy site, the settlers received lectures from rabbis about the alleged temple mount and a number of them provocatively performed Talmudic prayers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation police imposed movement and entry restrictions on Muslim worshipers at the Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates and prevented many of them from entering the holy site.

The Israeli police prevented the Isha (evening) call to prayer at the Aqsa Mosque on Monday, as sirens sounded across Occupied Jerusalem and surrounding areas marking the start of “memorial day” commemorations at the Western Wall plaza.



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