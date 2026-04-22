Qademoun Intl Forum: Historic opportunity for Islamic Ummah to rebuild global power balance

ABNA24 - Senior cleric says the Ummah can play a decisive role in changing the unjust international order through unity and independent economies.

A specialized panel titled "The Future of the Battle" was held with the participation of scholars, media activists, and researchers specializing in regional developments.

Addressing the gathering, Hojatoleslam Rasoul Bagheri, Secretary-General of the Qademoun International Forum, stated that the Islamic Ummah today faces immense challenges but simultaneously possesses a historic opportunity to rebuild global power balances.

Unity as the key to international influence

Emphasizing the importance of Islamic solidarity, Bagheri noted that unity of ranks, adherence to authentic values, and strengthening convergence among Islamic nations are among the most critical factors in elevating the Ummah's standing within the international system.

Referring to recent developments and certain international conflicts, he pointed out that these events have demonstrated the limited ability of hegemonic powers to impose their will.

"In contrast," Bagheri added, "the Islamic Ummah can, by relying on unity, wisdom, and faith, play an effective role in shifting the balance of power."

Economic independence and youth capacity

The Secretary-General further identified the strengthening of independent economies and the utilization of creative youth capacity as other essential requirements for the Islamic Ummah moving forward.

He stressed that achieving this path is not merely a political victory but a step toward establishing justice and forming a more balanced world.

The Qademoun International Forum continues to highlight the strategic potential of the Ummah in challenging Western-dominated global structures and advancing a multipolar order rooted in resistance and equity.



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