IRGC Vows 'Greater Military Surprises Beyond Enemy Comprehension'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said its forces stand ready to deliver greater military surprises than adversaries can comprehend, marking the 48th anniversary of the force's establishment.

In a statement issued Wednesday marking the 48th anniversary of its formal founding, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that its multiple branches and the Basij volunteer force are prepared to create "achievements and surprises beyond the understanding and calculation" of hostile powers using new capabilities on the battlefield.

The IRGC statement highlighted recent large-scale missile and drone operations that it said had inflicted "crippling and devastating blows" on Israeli and U.S. military infrastructure in the region, leading to a "cognitive void" and subsequent miscalculations by the adversary. The statement specifically referenced "Operation True Promise 4," which it said involved 100 coordinated waves of combined missile and drone strikes.

The Guards maintained they remain at peak readiness for immediate and decisive response to any renewed aggression, warning that a potential next round of military confrontation would bring "shattering strikes beyond enemy imagination" against their remaining assets in the region.

The statement also praised widespread public support for the armed forces as a strategic asset and framed recent military actions as having dismantled the perceived military dominance of the United States and the Israeli regime, paving the way for a new regional order in West Asia free from foreign intervention.

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