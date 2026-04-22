8,691 Reported attacks: Unprecedented surge in settler violence in West Bank

ABAN24 - Settler attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank have seen a significant increase since October 7, 2023, with data indicating an unprecedented expansion in the scale of violence and its human and material toll.

Statistics released by the Palestine Information Center (Mu‘ta) show that the total number of Palestinians killed by settlers during this period has reached 41, including 17 in 2026, 16 in 2025, and 8 in 2024.

In the same context, the center documented 8,691 settler attacks, including 1,877 incidents recorded since the beginning of 2026 up to April 20. This compares to 3,818 attacks in 2025 and 2,286 in 2024, in addition to 710 attacks recorded from October 7 through the end of 2023.

These figures reflect a dangerous upward trend in settler violence, raising concerns about its impact on the situation on the ground and the potential for a broader escalation across the West Bank.



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